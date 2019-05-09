Wakefield Trinity hooker Tyler Randell relaxed about contract situation

Australian player Tyler Randell insists he is relaxed about his contract situation at Belle Vue, despite his current deal expiring at the end of 2019.

Randell is one of nine Trinity players out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to begin talks about a new deal.

Tyler Randell joined Wakefield Trinity from NRL side Newcastle Knights. PIC: Ashley Feder/Getty Images.

The 26-year-old made his return to the Wakefield squad in last Friday's win over Huddersfield Giants, after picking up a shoulder injury in round one against London Broncos.

The Aussie joined Trinity from NRL side Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2017 campaign.

"I am relaxed, my main focus was to get back playing," insisted Randell, who started in last week's victory in Huddersfield.

"You don't want to be talking about what you are going to be doing beyond this year when you are out injured.

Kyle Wood. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"Hopefully I can put a few good performances together now that I am back playing.

"Where that takes me I am not sure, but there is no rush."

Randell added: "I brought my family over and they have settled in really well.

"And to be honest, my kids are probably more settled here and my two youngest have spent more time here than back home."

Wakefield are currently third in Super League after picking up eight wins from their first 14 games.

And Randell feels that Trinity's ability to win the close games in 2019 has served them well.

He said: "With the injuries that we have had, a lot of people have had to do a lot more work.

"But we are still winning and halfway through the year we are third.

"Now we just need to concentrate on finishing the year better than we started it.

"Last Friday night we were getting beat with a few minutes to go and we ended up winning.

"We are never going to give up, and at the moment things are going our way.

"Last year, we lost four or five games in a row by less than four points but now we are winning them games. It makes a massive difference come the end of the year."

Randell has also hailed fellow hooker Kyle Wood, who has produced numerous 80-minute stints during his absence.

"He has been great," said Randell of Wood's recent form.

"I have made it hard for him by not being there. But I have seen him play his best rugby since I have been here.

"He hasn't got an option but to play those 80-minute games but he has been great."