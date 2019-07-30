Wakefield Trinity 'hopeful' of completing new signing in time for St Helens clash

Wakefield Trinity are hoping to add one new player to their squad in time for their clash with St Helens on Friday night.

Trinity only had 17 players available to train when they returned from an extended break last Thursday.

And head coach Chris Chester is hopeful that he can add two new names to his roster before next week’s transfer deadline.

“I am hopeful that we can get somebody in this week,” he said.

“And we are looking to bring one other body into the squad.

“Ideally, we don’t want to be losing anybody. We need to freshen the squad up.”

Chester is keen for more competition for places as Wakefield aim to put some distance between themselves and the foot of the table.

Their defeat at Wigan Warriors two weeks ago left them just two points ahead of bottom-club London Broncos, who defeated St Helens in their last outing.

There are also injury concerns for Jacob Miller, James Batchelor and Anthony England.

“At the moment I am picking the same players week in, week out," added Chester.

“Some guys have been playing well but others have been out of form and I think that having a bit of competition and freshness around the squad would be good.

“As with anybody coming in, it comes down to the budget because we have got plenty of salary cap space.

“I am fairly hopeful that we are going to bring somebody in, if not this week certainly next week.

“We are looking at one body and it would be great if we could get a second person as well.”