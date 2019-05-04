Wakefield Trinity suffer yet another long-term injury blow during victory over Huddersfield Giants

Wakefield Trinity's hard-earned 26-25 victory over Huddersfield Giants on Friday evening could have come at a big cost.

Head coach Chris Chester fears that forward Tinirau Arona could be sidelined for a minimum of three months, after he was withdrawn during the first half of Wakefield's win in Huddersfield.

Trinity were without 10 players for their trip to the Giants and Chester admits he has never experienced an injury crisis like it.

Chris Chester.

Arona is suspected to have damaged ligaments in his knee, which could rule him out until August.

"It is not great, it looks long term," said Chester.

"It is really disappointing. It looks like a minimum of three months.

"It looks like he has ruptured his MCL and potentially his ACL as well. I really feel for T [Arona].

Mason Caton-Brown.

"He has been great for us these last few months and we are going to miss his leadership.

"I have never known a season like it for injuries and we are not going to get any bodies back anytime soon.

"The Easter period doesn't help and it hasn't helped us as we have not been able to rotate.

"It takes the shine of a really big and really important win for the club."

Trinity have recently drafted in Mason Caton-Brown to help cope with the amount of injuries in the squad.

After making a try-scoring return against Castleford Tigers, the winger scored a brace, while playing at centre, against Huddersfield.

And Chester has hailed the speedster's impact since returning to Wakefield.

"We would be in a lot of trouble if we hadn't got Mason," added Chester.

"He took his first try really well and defended well in that first stint.

"He is an excellent player, he has got place to burn and he just wants to play regular first-grade.

"It has been a really good signing for us."

Chester hailed the character of his players as they came from behind twice to win in Huddersfield and go third in the Super League table.

The Giants had mounted a comeback of their own in the second half, but Wakefield battled back to edge the contest by one point.

It is the second time this season that Trinity have defeated their Yorkshire rivals by a single point, after a 17-16 triumph at Belle Vue in April.

"The manner of the winner pleased me the most," said Chester.

"To come from behind in the last five minutes, after we looked dead buried at one point.

"Our approach to the second half wasn't good enough, but it is really pleasing how we got back into the game - it is a special win.

He added: "We never know when we are beat, we never give up.

"We keep working hard, these guys are a pleasure to coach. Team spirit goes a long way and there is a hell of a lot of team spirit at this club.

"It is a big win, we knew how important it was before the game."