Tom Johnstone reaffirms commitment to Wakefield Trinity after Super League victory over Leeds Rhinos

Winger Tom Johnstone has reaffirmed his commitment to Wakefield Trinity as he eyes a place in the top five.

The 23-year-old was questioned about his future following Wakefield Trinity's hugely-impressive 35-18 victory at Leeds Rhinos on Friday evening.

Tom Johnstone scores one of his three tries on Friday night. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The winger, who bagged 24 tries in 23 games last term, scored a first-half hat-trick at Headingley to help Chris Chester's side pick up their second win on the bounce.

Johnstone signed an extension to his Wakefield contract last year, a deal which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022 season.

And after he was asked about his future on Sky Sports, the prolific try-scorer replied that people need to "open their eyes" as Wakefield are doing "some special things."

"There were a few rumours a time ago at Leeds but look what we did last year and the year before," said Johnstone.

Tom Johnstone celebrates with Bill Tupou. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"I am happy with what we are doing, we are on the up.

"And if people don't believe that and say you can move bigger, then they need to open their eyes because we have being doing some special things."

Johnstone feels that Trinity have hit their stride after a shaky start to the season which saw them lose their first two games.

Chester's men have now secured wins against Catalans Dragons and Leeds and Johnstone insists that Wakefield want a place in the Super League play-offs.

He added: "Playing like we have done these past few weeks, we have finally got into our stride.

"We want that top five and then it is anyone's game from there.

"If you get that top five and beat someone in a play-off, you are sitting pretty and that's what we want to do."