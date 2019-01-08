Wakefield Trinity chairman John Minards reports "positive discussions" regarding Community Stadium

Wakefield Trintiy chairman John Minards says that there has been "continued positive discussions" relating to a new stadium for the club.

In a message to supporters, Minards revealed that talks had been ongoing with all the relevant parties.

Wakefield Trinity's Mobile Rocket Stadium.

And the recently-appointed chairman has assured supporters, saying he "remains confident" that the club will achieve their goal of moving into a new stadium.

"Of course I know what we all want news of, is a move towards a stadium fit for the great club we all belong to," said Minards.

"I can report continued positive discussions with the many parties we need to work with to achieve our ambitions and I remain confident that we will get there.

"I know we have had a long wait but rest assured that as soon as we have something definitive to share you, the supporters of Wakefield Trinity, will be the first to know."

Minards also urged Trinity fans to turn out in their droves for Danny Kirmond's testimonial against Hull FC this Sunday.

He added: "We have two upcoming home pre-season friendlies. Do try to get down this Sunday, to support the team in our game against Hull FC and in particularly our club captain, Danny Kirmond.

"Danny has been a fantastic servant to our club over the years and deserves our maximum support."