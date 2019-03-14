Wakefield Trinity hit by third long-term injury blow ahead of trip to Hull FC

James Batchelor has joined Tyler Randell and Craig Huby on Wakefield Trinity’s long-term injury list.

The Wakefield forward is set to undergo surgery today (Friday) to correct an ankle ligament problem.

Batchelor in action against Catalans Dragons. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Head coach Chris Chester expects the 20-year-old to miss the next 10 to 12 weeks of action, and is now hoping that his side can avoid any further injury worries.

“He is going to require surgery and we are looking at a 10 to 12-week spell on the sideline,” said Chester.

“I am disappointed for Batch, certainly for the last two to three weeks he has gone particularly well.

“I thought he was outstanding against Catalans at home and was really good at the weekend.

Jordan Crowther - in action for Dewsbury Rams last year - is set to start for Wakefield against Hull FC tonight.

“It is just really unfortunate.

“And that is three long-termers now with Chubs and Tyler Randell out as well.

“We can’t afford too many of those.”

Despite the setback, the Trinity boss feels that his side have enough cover in second row to cope with Batchelor’s absence.

He added: “It gives Kirmo [Danny Kirmond] a long spell in the back row.

“We have also got Pauli Pauli in there as well.

“I know that these conditions don’t really help Pauli but he will come good once the ground firms up.

“It is a position that we have got a fair bit of cover in and Justin Horo can play there at a push.

“There is plenty of cover there but obviously we are all just disappointed for Batch.”

Wakefield travel to Hull FC tonight, looking to return to winning ways after suffering defeat at home to Hull KR last weekend.

The Black and Whites have won their last three games, including a golden point victory over Wigan Warriors which ended a 13-game losing streak.

Lee Radford’s side beat Leeds Rhinos 34-10 on home soil last week and sit two points ahead of Trinity in the Super League standings.

Chester has confirmed that Jordan Crowther will start in tonight’s clash.

Chester said: "Jordy will start this week. He has been good in pre-season, he was good in the friendlies.

“Jordan will get an opportunity and he will be in for the next number of weeks if he plays well.

“It is a good chance for him to get his season up and running.

“He has had a couple of niggling injuries but he is injury free now, he is fresh and he is ready to go.

“He is a big ball of energy and he likes to play with the ball as well.”

