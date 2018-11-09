When are Wakefield Trinity are on Sky? All you need to know about Wakefield's 2019 TV fixtures

Wakefield Trinity are set to appear on Sky Sports at least seven times during the 2019 campaign.

Next season's Super League fixtures were released on Tuesday with Trinity beginning their quest for the play-offs at newly-promoted London Broncos.

Their first televised clash will come on Thursday, February 21 at home to Challenge Cup holders Catalans Dragons.

Eight days later, on Friday, March 1, Wakefield will play in front of the Sky cameras for a second time when they travel to rivals Leeds Rhinos.

Trinity's home game against Warrington Wolves on March 21 will also be televised before their derby clash with Castleford on April 18 will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Wakefield's next TV appearance will be at Magic Weekend, with their opponents and kick-off time yet to be confirmed.

Trinity's first appearance on Sky after Magic Weekend will come on their trip to France to face Catalans.

Chris Chester's men are set to play in front of the Sky cameras for a final time when they travel to Wigan on July 18.

A number of TV slots are still be filled ahead of the 2019 campaign with 21 live fixtures yet to be announced.

Meaning that Trinity could appear on TV screens on more than seven occasions.

All of Wakefield's current Sky games will kick off at 7.45pm, except for their clash in Catalans which will begin at 6pm.

For a full list of Trinity's 2019 Super League fixtures pick up a copy of today's Wakefield Express.