Ryhill FC Sunday team are champions

Ryhill FC have been crowned Wakefield & District, Sunday Football League, Championship Two champions—completing a historic title-winning campaign in only their second season of open age football.

It’s a remarkable achievement for a team still early in its journey. With the majority of the squad only in their second year of senior football, Ryhill’s rise has been powered by hard work, and an unbreakable team spirit. This wasn’t a one-man show—every single player has played their part, and the title is a reward for the entire group.

Blending Youth and Experience

Ryhill’s squad is built on a core of exciting young players who’ve embraced the step up to open age football with confidence. They’ve been guided and supported by a few experienced heads who’ve helped set the tone and keep standards high.

Ryhill FC - Championship Two winners

At the top end of the pitch, Cladon Hickey was unstoppable, finishing the season as the league’s top goalscorer. His pace, instinct, and composure in front of goal gave Ryhill the cutting edge in crucial moments.

Wearing the armband, Rich Taylor brought calm leadership and composure in midfield. His influence was felt on and off the pitch, helping keep a young team grounded and focused throughout the campaign.

Spencer White was a commanding presence between the sticks, pulling off big saves when it mattered most and keeping the defence organised all season.

And then there’s Lee Carrington—a player who led from the front, both in attitude and performance. His experience, drive, and winning mentality helped push the team over the line.

Every Player Counts

What sets Ryhill apart is their togetherness. This title win was built on collective effort—from those scoring goals to those grinding out results in the toughest fixtures. Whether starting every week or coming off the bench, every player made their mark.

This season has been about more than individual brilliance. It’s about graft, unity, and commitment. It’s about the players who stepped in when needed, the ones who supported from the sidelines, and those who pushed their teammates to be better every week. It’s a full squad achievement—and one they’ll all remember.

The club has grown stronger on and off the field, with a growing fan base, supportive Wives, girlfriends and families, and a community proud to call Ryhill FC their own.

What’s Next?

Promotion to Championship One now awaits, and while the competition will be tougher, this team has shown it has the talent, attitude, and togetherness to take it on. The journey is far from over—but the future looks incredibly bright.

Conclusion

In just two short seasons, Ryhill FC Sunday have gone from newcomers to league champions. With a young, hungry squad, guided by experienced voices, they’ve achieved something special—and every single player has played their part.

This is more than just a title win. This is the start of something big.