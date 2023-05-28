News you can trust since 1852
Sandal Tennis Club in full swing with ​’American doubles’ event

​Sandal Lawn Tennis Club’s summer season is gathering pace with the club staging its first tournament of the year.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 28th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

An 'American Doubles Tennis Tournament' was held, with this involving players to be initially partnered at random and then play a round robin event, swapping playing partners in each round.

It is a fun way to get everyone involved where it does not matter what tennis competency you are, as the format allows a level playing field.

There were 26 entrants for the Sandal event and numerous spectators on the day, who enjoyed lots of great tennis and refreshments in some glorious weather.

Players took part in an 'American Doubles Tennis Tournament' at Sandal Tennis Club.Players took part in an 'American Doubles Tennis Tournament' at Sandal Tennis Club.
It was well done to the overall winners on the day who were Liam Watson and Adam Bedford. Runners-up were Bill Branston and Paul Barker.

Sandal Tennis Club is located just outside the city centre, on Walton Lane, and has social tennis sessions through the week where everyone is welcome. These take place on Wednesday and Friday evenings as well as on Sunday afternoons.

A men’s team plays in the Leeds League while a junior team plays in the Leeds Tennis League and the Aegon Team Tennis Leagues. Throughout the year there are box leagues open to all club members.

The club has a range of coaching programmes for juniors and adults, suitable for either beginners or improvers.

Sandal also host a range of holiday camps for juniors, including one this week which is proving popular.

The club is hosting fun tennis tournaments for 8-11-year-olds and 10-17 this Friday when two teams will be picked from the entrants and compete against each other.

