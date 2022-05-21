Wakefield Tennis Club hold special tournament in memory of captain Adrian Parsons

Adrian Parsons, who was captain of the club’s B Team in the Wakefield League, suffered a heart attack, aged 56, last July while on holiday in Devon with his wife Claire and two children.

After spending many weeks in a Torquay Hospital, he was flown back to Pinderfields Hospital by air-ambulance to be nearer his family home in Sandal, but, despite intensive care and treatment, he never recovered and sadly died on February 28th.

More than 30 Wakefield Tennis Club members and friends attended the event to pay tribute to Adrian and enjoy two friendly tournaments in memory of a much-loved player and friend.

Memorial Tournament: Wakefield Tennis Club members gather for an afternoon of ‘American Tournaments’ held in memory of a popular member who passed away in February.

Wakefield TC is a long established club close to the centre of the city, offering tennis for all players, from beginner to intermediate to advanced with all ages and genders welcome to join.

The club is based at Wakefield Girls High School, (QEGS Playing Fields), Blenheim Road, and has good facilities, including all weather courts and a purpose-built clubhouse.