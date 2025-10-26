Make the most of a stay in Cornwall with our travel writer's pick of three stunning hotels - pictured is The Greenbank | Cornwall Hotel Collection

When Cornwall’s skies are grey, the right hotel can make all the difference. We found three that turn torrential drizzle into pure delight

When the weather cooperates, nowhere in the world can beat Cornwall. But even insistent drizzle can't put a dampener on your spirits when you're staying somewhere fabulous - and we found a trio of hotels that outshine any miserable forecast.

The four-star Alverton Hotel in Truro is a Grade II listed building previously occupied by nuns. Care has been taken to retain much of its 19th-century architecture, including mullioned windows, a bell tower and stunning stone walls. It's like a refined country house but without an ounce of stuffiness.

This laid-back vibe is generated by the delightful members of staff and the elegant but relaxed interior. The décor blends soft neutral tones with touches of Cornish texture, including slate-grey fabrics and oak accents.

You can choose from 53 rooms, including nine suites, split between the main house and the newer courtyard wing, where we spent the night in The Captain Suite. This iconic suite, formerly The Chapel Suite, was renamed to mark the fundraising efforts made during lockdown, with 103 local heroes invited to spend a complimentary night here.

The Alverton is something of a hidden gem | Cornwall Hotel collection

This is a seriously impressive space - a roll-top copper bath can be found beneath a beautiful stained glass window; vaulted ceilings and exposed stone walls give an air of drama, while finishing touches such as a Nespresso coffee machine and exquisitely smelling handmade Bloom Remedies toiletries all help make it a stay to remember.

Our bed was dressed in crisp linen, and the bathroom felt more like a small spa than a hotel ensuite, with a walk-in rainfall shower and sleek fittings. Back in the main building, there's a cosy bar and large restaurant serving good food.

The Alverton is just a 10-minute walk from Truro city centre and even closer to the Cathedral. It feels sufficiently rural while still being very accessible. If you need to catch the Fal River ferry for excursions to St Mawes or Falmouth, it's just five minutes away on foot.

The nearest beach is Perranporth, with its golden sands, just a 20-minute drive away, while Carne and Mawgan are not much further.

The gorgeous Captain Suite at The Alverton

Booking.com classes The Alverton as "fabulous", based on almost 2,000 reviews, with previous guests highlighting the friendly staff and perfect location. Prices from as little as £98 for a classic double with breakfast.

The Alverton is one of three in The Cornwall Hotel Collection, and our second night of a weekend away was at The Greenbank, in Falmouth, a little further south. Guests here are treated to the most fabulous waterfront views, with many rooms enjoying panoramic vistas of the harbour.

Dating from 1640, The Greenbank is the oldest hotel in Falmouth. Cornwall Maritime Museum is just a 15-minute walk away, and Falmouth Golf Club is a 5-minute drive.

The ever-changing seascape has influenced the décor, which hints at the area's maritime past. The entire building is flooded with natural light.

There are 61 rooms in total at this four-star hotel, ranging from sumptuous suites to dog-friendly rooms, and our superior harbour view room gave us a front-row seat to enjoy the endlessly bobbing boats. The bed was among the comfiest we've slept in.

Confit pork belly with sweet potato, caramelised onion, apple sauce and crackling - a triumph of a dish at The Greenbank | Julie Bayley

The elegant bar area is a place for guests to linger for pre-dinner drinks, and we began our evening sipping on the Greenbank Ultimate Spritz cocktails, a zesty concoction of Connie Glaze Lemon Sherbet vodka liqueur, elderflower, lemon, Prosecco and soda. It would be easy to wile away hours in this cocktail bar, but if you prefer somewhere more lively, head to The Working Boat pub downstairs.

Eating at The Greenbank is a treat. In the Water's Edge restaurant, we tucked into confit pork belly with sweet potato, caramelised onion, apple sauce and crackling, plus monkfish tail with coconut rice, prawn samosa and curry sauce. To finish, we devoured a tangy lemon meringue with lemon curd and strawberries. These were accomplished dishes using locally sourced ingredients, served by obliging staff.

Breakfast is made to order and served at your table with those panoramic views. It makes for a wonderful way to start your day.

Like The Alverton, The Greenbank is described as "fabulous" on Booking.com, with guests praising the accommodating staff and perfect views. Double rooms with breakfast from £116 on Booking.com.

The Falmouth is a perfect seaside retreat | Cornwall Hotel Collection

Last year the two sisters were joined by a third sibling, The Falmouth, just a mile away from The Greenbank. We didn't have time to spend the night here, but we were lucky enough to indulge in a cream tea served by the lovely Lorraine. Even the sun made an appearance, lighting up this gorgeous beachy spot for a few hours.

The Grande Dame of Falmouth, as this hotel is affectionately known, dates back to 1865 and offers more than 70 rooms, plus a large swimming pool, spa and gym. It's in a prime location overlooking Castle Beach. Double rooms with breakfast from £119 on Booking.com.

A taste of Cornwall at The Falmouth

Service was a little slow when we visited, with the staff trying hard to cater for 150 covers for lunch. But it didn't spoil the experience, and perfectly baked scones with lashings of Cornish cream and jam meant the wait was quickly forgotten.

The three properties in The Cornwall Hotel Collection each have their own personality but are united in offering the best of Cornish hospitality and the perfect coastal escape, each at a good price.

Choosing a favourite among the three feels almost impossible - a bit like picking a favourite child. The answer, perhaps, is not to choose at all, but to find a way to visit them all.

