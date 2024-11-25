Europe travel: Stunning summer scenery in a winter wonderland

I just had to put one careful step in front of the other on the flat line and avoid falling into the peaty waters below - focusing my eyes on the other side of the lake and the snow-capped mountains beyond.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’d watched my 13-year-old son reach the other side of the water with ease - now it was my turn to follow.

As I stepped forward, the line dropped towards the water but I firmly held on to the guiding rope and made my tentative steps towards the other side. Soon I was half-way there, and now the line sloped back upwards towards the jetty on the opposite bank. Just a few more steps and I reached my destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the first afternoon of our stay with Eurocamp at the Woferlgut Sportscamp near Zell am See at the foot of the Austrian alps.

The family-friendly parc is the perfect place for a fun-filled holiday. It has its own swimming lake - where we were traversing the flat line - and an indoor and outdoor pool complex complete with a flume, children’s area and spa.

There are also tennis courts, mini golf, a shop and bike hire, alongside the mix of accommodation which sees mobile homes and tents alongside Eurocamp’s chalets.

The parc has its own bar and restaurant, offering a wide selection of food and drink, and the village of Bruck an der Großglocknerstraße is also home to several restaurants giving the opportunity to eat off-site if you prefer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a couple of supermarkets within a few minutes’ walk and the accommodation is well-equipped for when you want to cook for yourselves.

We were just a couple of miles away from Lake Zell and the resort of Zell am See. You can reach the town in less than an hour on foot or by a ten-minute train ride from the village railway station, which also connects you with Salzburg and beyond.

The parc is also close to the main road network, although this means that it is not as free from the sound of traffic as you might at first expect.

What you need to know ... Tim and his family were staying with Eurocamp at the Sportcamp Woferlgut in Zell Am See, Austria A seven-night stay at the five-star resort from May 3, 2025 for four guests in the Comfort XL three-bedroom holiday home costs from £307.72 per party. Charges apply for the use of the Sportcamp Woferlgut pool complex, fitness and wellness centres.

Zell am See is well-known as one of the top destinations for winter sports lovers with direct access to the slopes of the Schmittenhöhe. During the winter months you can ski from the mountain directly into town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for visitors outside the ski season, it offers stunning mountain scenery alongside lush green meadows and alpine views - and the chance to relax or enjoy summer sports while taking in the Austrian air.

The town is nestled on the western shores of the lake and has many boutiques, local shops and popular bars, cafés and hotels. Traditional shops mix with modern stores, selling Alpine souvenirs and unique gifts.

There are also three lakeside lidos where you can soak up the sun and take a dip in the lake. We spent a day at one of these, leaping from the diving platform into the crystal-clear waters and soaking up the sun while relaxing on the grassy banks.

On the lake, ferry boats headed for the far shore along with swimmers, pedalos and paddleboards, as holidaymakers mingled with locals in this idyllic Alpine setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from the town, throughout the summer months, visitors can still head up the slopes for panoramic views of the lake and surrounding peaks.

The Schmittenhöhe offers not only a chance for hiking and exploration but also some of the best panoramic views in the area. From here you can see across the entire Zell am See-Kaprun valley, with the peaks of the Hohe Tauern National Park in the distance.

There is a network of hiking trails for various abilities - whether you are experienced hikers or heading out, like us, for a family walk. The Panorama Trail allows visitors to explore the meadows, forests and rocky ridges but there are also more challenging routes.

Back down the mountain, we made use of the Sportscamp Woferlgut’s bike hire for a day cycling round the lake on easy-to-follow roads and routes, stopping off for lunch and another dip in the lake and then ice cream and a coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We then pedalled away from Lake Zell to the nearby village of Kaprun - a typical Austrian village with its pitched roofs, shops and restaurants, plus a 12th century castle overlooking the valley.

High above is the Kitzsteinhorn Glacier - one of Austria’s most famous and accessible glaciers at 10,509 feet. Here, the Gipfelwelt 3000, a high-altitude observation deck, offers one of the most breathtaking views in the region.

Zell am See and its surrounding region might be famed as a winter sports wonderland, but when the snow melts it has so much else to offer both on the mountain peaks and down in the valley.

Whether you want an active holiday of hiking, cycling and swimming or prefer to relax and soak up the breathtaking lakeside scenery, summer brings a different kind of alpine magic.

For more details visit www.eurocamp.co.uk/campsites/austria/salzburgerland/sportcamp-woferlgut-campsite