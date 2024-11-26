Must-see undiscovered festive markets just a ferry ride away in France and Belgium

A Christmas market | Canva

Wandering a Christmas market during the festive season is a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

While well-known markets in Berlin, Paris, and Vienna tend to dominate for their sheer size and endless rows of stalls, Irish Ferries encourages travellers to ‘Sea Travel Differently’ and instead discover the lesser-known markets in nearby France and Belgium - where authenticity and cultural charm await.

Marie McCarthy, head of passenger sales at Irish Ferries says: “Local Christmas markets away from the bigger cities hold a special kind of festive magic, offering visitors the chance to enjoy community traditions and find cosy spots to curl up with a hot brew in a way that larger markets can’t. Waiting in long queues for a vin chaud and navigating through hundreds of others to get a peek of Father Christmas certainly isn’t for everyone, so we recommend opting for a Christmas market that has all the charm, but without the crowds.

“With Irish Ferries, you can enjoy the freedom to travel at your own pace and skip the hassle of airports and luggage restrictions when visiting Christmas markets. Hopping across the English Channel with your own car means you’re free to ‘shop till you drop' without having to worry about how to get all your presents and souvenirs home - you can cram your boot full of handcrafted decorations, food and wine for Christmas day feasting, and unique gifts for everyone on your list, and don’t forget the Duty Free shopping too!”

To inspire those looking to discover some festive cheer ahead of the big day, Marie has put together her expert recommendations of the best undiscovered Christmas markets below.

Lille Christmas Market (20th November – 29th December 2024) - 1 hr 25 minutes from Calais

One of France’s more unique Christmas market experiences, Lille has over 90 independent vendors all located in the heart of the Place Rihour. Throughout this charming display of festivity, visitors can wander the cobble stoned lanes and pick up artisanal baked treats and handcrafted goods before heading down the street to the main square of Lille for a Christmas cocktail and a warm Gratin de Chicons at one of the eclectic bars or restaurants. Just a short trip from Calais Port, Lille is perfect for a day trip from Dover.

Bruges Christmas Market (22nd November – 5th January 2024) - 1 hr 45 minutes from Calais

Those looking to slow down and enjoy the Christmas atmosphere at their own pace will love Bruges’ Grote Markt. Avoid the crowds of Brussels and Antwerp and delight the senses listening to live music from local musicians, meander rows of quaint wooden chalets, taste mouth-watering Belgium waffles and delicious chocolates, and be mesmerised by the festive lights.. The ice-skating rink will be a favourite for the kids, and 83ft high 13th century UNESCO Belfry tower provides a beautiful sight for history buffs. Alternatively, the Simon Stevinplein Christmas market is ideal for those looking for craft products made by local artisans. Don’t forget to try crips ‘kroketten’, a cheesy shrimp dish exclusive to the area while you’re there!

Arras Christmas Market (29th November – 29th December 2024) - 1 hr 15 minutes from Calais

Carousels, a big wheel, sledge slide, ice skating, and more, turns this small French town into a mesmerising winter wonderland each year. Only a short drive from the port of Calais, the lavish Flemish Baroque maze of Christmas cabins located in Grand Place are a must-visit for those seeking a traditional French Christmas experience whilst the additional cluster of market stalls and events found in Place des Héros, another popular square just down the road, make this market feel spacious and welcoming.

Reims Christmas Market (27th November – 29th December 2024) - 2 hrs 45 minutes from Calais

Surrounded by historic architecture and world-famous champagne culture, Reims Christmas Market is one of the most visually stunning markets in France. Covered in lights and pulsing with festive cheer, the lanes of Christmas market stalls offer everything from local crafts to champagne themes souvenirs and delicious French delicacies meaning there is something for every member of the family. Santa’s village along with carousels, rides, and workshops makes this a great family-friendly market.

Irish Ferries makes travelling to France or Belgium for Christmas markets quick and easy with crossings from Dover to Calais operating up to 14 times a day. Whether you’re planning to pop over to Lille with the whole family of venture to Bruges with your beau, ferry travel means you can explore at your own pace and pack the car full of gifts for loved ones. It’s the seasygoing way to travel at this special time of year.

It’s not too late to book your festive getaway, with crossings from Dover to Calais in the next few weeks starting at just £98 return for a 3-day short break. To book, visit www.irishferries.com.