Pick of things to do in June in Yorkshire

Yorkshire Puffin Festival is held at Flamborough Head

Celebrations of cars, books and food abound across the county in June – and we look at some of the best happening across the region.

Castleford Roman Festival, Saturday June 1

Celebrate Castleford’s Roman heritage during a free family day at the castle. From interactive demonstrations to hands-on activities, it offers something for everyone.

There will be encampment stalls, where you can witness skilled artisans at work. Test your skills at Roman games to striking a commemorative coin. Or have a go at purse making and laurel wreath crafting.

Books by The Beach director organiser Heather French who will be welcoming writers to Scarborough

Yorkshire Puffin Festival, Saturday June 1 and Sunday June 2

Head to Flamborough Cliffs nature reserve for expert-led guided walks, boat trips and much more.

Flamborough headland is one of the best places in the country to see puffins from land – as well as thousands of other seabirds.

Leeds Wool Festival, Saturday June 1

Come along to Leeds Industrial Museum to celebrate all things woolly, right inside what was once the world’s largest woollen mill.

Books By The Beach from Friday June 7 to Sunday June 9

Scarborough’s literature festival is based at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall.

Among the guests are One Day bestselling author David Nicholls, historical crime specialists Rory Clements and Stacey Halls, comedienne Helen Lederer, former politician Alan Johnson and journalists Polly Toynbee and Frank Gardner.

Robin Hood's Bay Folk Weekend, Friday June 7 to Sunday June 9

A weekend full of concerts, music sessions, dance and singarounds in and around Robin Hood's Bay on the Yorkshire coast.

Tractor Fest, Satuday June 8 and Sunday June 9

Held at Newby Hall near Leeds in Association with Yorkshire Vintage Association, it’s a great family event.

Comic Com Mania, Sunday June 9

At First Direct Arena Leeds, cosplay competition and parade, retro and current gaming, a selection of traders and plenty of awesome set builds and props.

Royal Armouries Classic Car Show, Sunday June 9

Held on the square in front of the Royal Armouries Museum main entrance, it’s a new free-to-attend event in the classic car calendar in a unique location at Leeds Dock.

Harrogate Music Festival, Saturday June 8 to Saturday July 13

Opening with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Harrogate Music Festival brings a rich and varied classical, choral and chamber programme to the heart of Yorkshire.

Filey Spring Food Festival, Saturday June 8 to Sunday June 9

There will be more than 65 stalls showcasing the best of Yorkshire food and drink as well as produce from outside the region.

Knaresborough Bed Race, Saturday June 8

A mighty pageant of decorated beds, passengers and runners, combined with an athletic contest around a course of 2.4 miles. This year’s theme is Great Inventions And Technology Through The Ages.

Scalby Fair, from Friday June 14 to Saturday June 22

A week-long festival in a region of Scarborough. Entertainment and fun culminating in a large village street fair with more than 50 stalls, music, dancing, and children-specific attractions.

Gardeners Fair at Burton Agnes Hall, Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9

The grounds will become a plant enthusiast’s paradise.

There will be many specialist nurseries offering their plants and stallholders selling vintage garden pieces and garden gifts.

Ilkley Food Festival, Saturday June 15 and Sunday June 16

A family-friendly celebration of international influence and local talent, expressed through international food, independent drink, live music, arts and charity.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway Diesel Gala, Friday June 14 to Sunday June 16

A three-day event, where enthusiasts and families alike can revel in the captivating world of heritage diesel locomotives amid the landscapes of the North York Moors National Park.

Sounds of Bridgerton, Sunday June 23