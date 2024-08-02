SunExpress adds additional flights at Leeds Bradford Airport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Airline SunExpress has announced the launch of additional flights from Leeds Bradford Airport to Antalya (AYT), Türkiye for summer 2025.

This announcement comes only a matter of months after LBA celebrated the inaugural flight with SunExpress to the popular tourist resort.

SunExpress, the joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, will commence additional flights between Antalya (AYT) and LBA in the summer 2025 season.

The leisure airline, recently named ‘Best Leisure Airline in Europe’ at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, will offer flights from LBA on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, boosting the number of weekly flights to Türkiye for Yorkshire holidaymakers.

Starting in April 2025, SunExpress has already put next summer's additional flights to Antalya on sale. This expansion from three to four flights a week at LBA follows on from the airline commencing its largest route and network expansion in the UK this summer.

Nicola McMullen, Aviation Director for Leeds Bradford Airport, said: "With increasing demand for flights to Türkiye amongst the region’s holidaymakers, our partnership with SunExpress has been hugely successful this summer. We’re therefore extremely pleased to see SunExpress introduce additional capacity to one of LBA’s most popular tourist destinations and feel confident that customers will take full advantage of the good news.”

Tobias Bracht, Head of Sales for SunExpress, said: “We are thrilled to announce additional capacity for our exciting new route from Leeds Bradford to Antalya for summer 2025, building on our partnership with Leeds Bradford Airport. SunExpress is committed to offering outstanding value and convenience to Yorkshire passengers with direct flights and we look forward to expanding our connections between the region and Türkiye.”

SunExpress is a value carrier with a strong presence on the Turkish Riviera and in Anatolia. It is operating a total of 200 routes to 68 destinations across 35 countries in 2024.