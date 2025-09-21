Traffic and travel: 30mph speed limit proposed for rural road near Wakefield where excessive speed contributed to multiple accidents

By Catherine Gannon
Published 21st Sep 2025, 16:30 BST
A rural road near Wakefield where excessive speed has contributed to multiple accidents could have a 30mph speed limit introduced.

Wakefield Council have proposed introducing the speed limit to Oakenshaw Lane, which lies south of Wakefield and connects Doncaster Road to the village of Walton.

The national speed limit currently applies to most of the road, which contains numerous bends before entering the built-up residential area of Walton.

A 30mph speed limit currently applies only to the section of road below the railway line.

The council has proposed imposing a 30mph on the entirety of Oakenshaw Lane. Picture: Google

The lane is used by pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders, and the public has raised concerns about the speeds of vehicles travelling down it.

Over the last five years, the council said there have been four recorded incidents, with speed being a contributing factor to two of these.

The council said: “The above proposals are considered necessary for the avoidance of danger to persons or other traffic using the roads concerned or for preventing the likelihood of any such danger arising and to facilitate the passage of traffic along the road concerned.”

The council proposes imposing the 30mph speed limit “from a point 29 metres south of its junction with the A638 Doncaster Road for a distance of 1261 metres in south-easterly direction.”

The road is approximately two-and-a-half miles from Wakefield city centre.

The council said objections to the proposal must be received by 12pm, October 9.

Objections can be made by quoting reference SLO/25/5 to [email protected]

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

