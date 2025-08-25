Here are the latest road closures to be announced for South Elmsall, South Hiendley, South Kirkby and Castleford.

Wakefield Council said access to premises on the closed lengths of the roads will be maintained “wherever possible.”

The closures will take place throughout August and September.

South Elmsall

Hacking Lane: Closed for approximately 400 metres from August 25 to September 22.

Alternative routes are available via Chapel Lane, High Street, Field Lane, Belmont Way, Valley View, Belmont Way, Valley Avenue and vice versa.

South Hiendley

Tun Lane: Closed from August 26 to September 1 between 8am and 6pm.

Alternative routes are available via Kirkgate Lane, George Street, Tun Lane and vice versa.

Brierley Road: Closed from opposite property number 16 to near the junction of Hilltop on Frickley Bridge Lane from September 9 to 10.

Alternative routes are available via Brierley Road, High Street, Robin Lane, Barnsley Road and then Barewell Hill, Barnsley Road and Frickley Bridge Lane in Barnsley.

South Kirkby

Beacon View: Closed for approximately 60 metres from August 26 at 9am to August 28 at 6pm.

Alternative routes are available via Beacon View, Carr Lane, Wentworth Drive, Carr View, Beacon View and vice versa.

Castleford

Back Wesley Street: Closed from the entrance to the car park to its junction with Wesley Street from August 26 at 8am, to September 23 at 23.59pm.

Alternative routes are available via Back Wesley Street, Bradley Street, St Oswald Street, Bank Street, Savile Road, Back Wesley Street and vice versa.

Road closure announcements can be found on the Public Notice Portal at: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/