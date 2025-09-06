Traffic and travel: Latest road closures and diversions announced for South Hiendley, Upton, Pontefract, Featherstone and South Elmsall
South Hiendley
Brierley Road: Closed from opposite property number 16 to near the junction of Hilltop on Frickley Bridge Lane from September 9 to 10.
A diversion is available via Brierley Road, High Street, Robin Lane, Barnsley Road and then Barewell Hill, Barnsley Road and Frickley Bridge Lane in Barnsley.
Upton
Sunny Avenue: Closed from September 22 to 29.
No diversion has been provided.
Clayton Avenue: Closed for approximately 164 metres from September 22 to October 15.
A diversion is available via Bell Street, Smeaton Road, School Street and vice versa.
Common Lane: Closed from Doncaster Road to High Street from September 22 to October 3 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.
A diversion is available via Doncaster Road, New Lane and vice versa.
Featherstone
Station Lane: Closed for approximately 20 metres either side of the level crossing on September 23 from 0.05am to 5.45am.
A diversion is available via Station Lane, A645, B6133, Green Lane and vice versa.
Pontefract
Box Lane: Closed for approximately 30 metres from September 24 to 26 between 8am and 6pm.
A diversion is available via Box Lane, Bondgate, South Baileygate, Tanners Row, North Baileygate, Mill Dam Lane, Ferrybridge Road, Box Lane and vice versa.
South Elmsall
Regent Street: Closed from outside The Old Dairy to the junction of New Street from September 23 to 26.
No diversion has been provided.
