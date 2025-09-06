Here are the latest road closures to be announced for South Hiendley, Upton, Pontefract, Featherstone and South Elmsall.

South Hiendley

Brierley Road: Closed from opposite property number 16 to near the junction of Hilltop on Frickley Bridge Lane from September 9 to 10.

A diversion is available via Brierley Road, High Street, Robin Lane, Barnsley Road and then Barewell Hill, Barnsley Road and Frickley Bridge Lane in Barnsley.

Upcoming road closures in South Hiendley, Upton, Pontefract, Featherstone and South Elmsall. Picture: James Hardisty

Upton

Sunny Avenue: Closed from September 22 to 29.

No diversion has been provided.

Clayton Avenue: Closed for approximately 164 metres from September 22 to October 15.

A diversion is available via Bell Street, Smeaton Road, School Street and vice versa.

Common Lane: Closed from Doncaster Road to High Street from September 22 to October 3 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

A diversion is available via Doncaster Road, New Lane and vice versa.

Featherstone

Station Lane: Closed for approximately 20 metres either side of the level crossing on September 23 from 0.05am to 5.45am.

A diversion is available via Station Lane, A645, B6133, Green Lane and vice versa.

Pontefract

Box Lane: Closed for approximately 30 metres from September 24 to 26 between 8am and 6pm.

A diversion is available via Box Lane, Bondgate, South Baileygate, Tanners Row, North Baileygate, Mill Dam Lane, Ferrybridge Road, Box Lane and vice versa.

South Elmsall

Regent Street: Closed from outside The Old Dairy to the junction of New Street from September 23 to 26.

No diversion has been provided.

Check the Express website each week for the latest road closure announcements.