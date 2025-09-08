The latest upcoming road closures and diversions announced for Wakefield, Wrenthorpe, Woolley, and Normanton.

The following road closures and diversions were announced on September 4.

Woolley

Low Moor Lane: Closed from outside property number 23A to the junction with Woolley Low Moor Lane from September 8 to October 17.

A diversion is available via Stoney Lane, Bolton Wife Hill, Intake Lane, Woolley Low Moor Lane and vice versa.

Dennington Lane: Closed at the junction with Woolley Low Moor Lane from September 22 to October 17.

A diversion is available via Bretton Lane, Bramley Lane, and vice versa.

Woolley Low Moor Lane: Closed from the junction with Low Moor Lane to the junction with Daw Lane from September 22 to October 24.

A diversion is available via Low Moor Lane, Stoney Lane, Painthorpe Lane, Daw Lane and vice versa.

Normanton

Fairway Meadows: Closed from September 11 to 17.

No diversion has been provided.

Wakefield

Thirlmere Road: Closed for approximately 50 metres from September 20 to October 26.

A diversion is available via Denhale Avenue, Thorpe View, Langdale Drive, Thirlmere Road and vice versa.

Wrenthorpe

Westways: Closed one way for approximately 9 metres from September 22 to October 3.

A diversion is available via Valley Drive.

The announcements said access to premises affected by the road closures will be maintained whenever possible.

Further information about the closures can be found on the Public Notice Portal at: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

Check the Wakefield Express website each week for the latest road closure announcements and diversions.