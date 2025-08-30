Here are the latest upcoming road closures announced for Wakefield, Lupset, Woolley, Notton, Normanton, Ossett and Horbury.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield

Peterson Road: Closed one way from Turton Street to the roundabout from September 4 to November 3.

A diversion is available via Peterson Road, Stanley Road, Jacobs Well Lane, and Marsh Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upcoming road closures in and around Wakefield. Picture: James Hardisty

Denby Dale Road: Closed for approximately 280 metres opposite Raines House and Sainsbury’s car park (the lane coming away from the roundabout) from 8am, September 1, to 6pm, September 12.

A diversion is available via Denby Dale Road, Ings Road, Charlesworth Way and vice versa.

Wrenthorpe Road: Closed between the junction of Bradford Road and the junction of Windsor Road from August 29 to September 12.

A diversion is available via Wrenthorpe Road, Bradford Road and vice versa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radcliffe Road: Closed from September 1 to December 12 (between 7.30 am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday – the road will be open at all other times)

A diversion is available via Radcliffe Road, Townley Road, Waterton Road, Manor Haigh Road and vice versa.

Eskdale Road: Closed outside and opposite property number 8 between 8am and 6pm on September 15.

A diversion is available via Grasmere Road, Keswick Drive, and Rydal Drive and vice versa.

Lupset

Potter Avenue: Closed from September 3 to 9.

Woolley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woolley Low Moor Lane: Closed for approximately 160 metres on September 1 from 8am to 6pm.

A diversion is available via High Street, Fishpond Lane, Stoney Lane, Wood Lane, Barnsley Road, New Road, High Street, Church Street, Woolley Edge Lane, Intake Lane, Stoney Lane, Fishpond Lane, High Street, Cliff Road.

Back Lane: Closed from September 2 to 4.

A diversion is available via New Road, High Street, and Church Road.

Notton

Woolley Mill Lane: Closed from the junction of George Lane to outside Mill Farm on September 17 between 9am and 4.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion is available via George Lane and Barnsley Road, and vice versa.

Normanton

Birkwood Road: Closed for approximately 40 metres from 7.30am, September 15 to 7am, September 20.

A diversion is available via Birkwood Road, Ferry Lane, Nellie Spindler Drive, Neil Fox Way, Doncaster Road, Black Road, Wakefield Road, Normanton Bypass, Snydale Road, High Street, King Edward Street, Altofts Road, Station Road, Lee Brigg, High Green Road, Birkwood Road and vice versa.

Prospect Avenue: Closed from its junction with Ashgap Lane, outside property numbers 10 to 12 Prospect Avenue from 7.30am, September 15 to 3pm, September 26.

Ossett

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dewsbury Road: Closed at the roundabout between Dewsbury Road and Leeds Road from September 15 to October 10.

A diversion is available via Leeds Road, Ossett Bypass A638 (roundabout), and Leeds Road.

Horbury

Footpaths 27 and 29: Closed from September 1 to 12.

A diversion is available via Addingford Close, Southfield Lane, and Addingford Lane, and vice versa.