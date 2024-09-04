Travel with Katie Butler: EU's new Entry-Exit System (EES) explained

The Entry/Exit System (EES) will replace passport stamping when you enter an EU or Schengen Zone country and will commence from November 10. Photo: StockAdobe

​I have written often about changes since Brexit for UK passport holders, particularly around passport validity and also the new European Travel and Authorisation System (ETIAS) which we now know is almost certain to come in to play from May 2025.

Katie Butler, Total Travel, writes: The update I write about this week is the Entry/Exit System (EES), which is a new electronic system that will replace passport stamping when you enter an EU or Schengen Zone country, and will commence from November 10.

Currently you only need to present a valid passport to visit a Schengen country which will be stamped on arrival. However, from November 10 all entry and exit movements will be registered electronically onto a database.

Do I need to do anything different before I travel?

In short the answer is no. The Advanced Passenger Information (API) form will be used by the airlines to send your details.

Upon arrival at your destination, the first time you use it, it might mean that it takes a bit longer to pass through border control as your biometric data (face image and four fingerprints) will be added. Currently, the fingerprints of children below 12-years-old are not scanned.

Will I have to do this every time I travel?

After the launch, the EES checks will be required every time you travel into and exit from a country in the Schengen area.

If British or non-Schengen passport holders decide to visit a country in the Schengen area within a three-year period, the process will be streamlined with only one biometric check.

Will I be delayed at passport control?

While the checks will only take a few minutes for each person, they may lead to longer queue times at the border upon arrival for people travelling to countries in the Schengen area.

It is likely to vary from location to location, and also depend on passenger volumes. Of course, once travellers are used to the system it should speed up and indeed the EU claims the entry/exit system will save time, saying: “The EES replaces passport stamping and automates border control procedures, making travelling to European countries using the EES more efficient for the traveller.”

So, absolutely nothing to panic about, simply a change in what we have been used to. Although, I will certainly miss getting my passport stamped – it was fun while it briefly lasted, again.

September remained the top selling month last week, although, overall late-bookings dropped to a 37 per cent share of our new bookings, as we start to see an increase in next summer bookings.

Now that the kids are back to school and many have had their family holiday, we expect to see an even bigger increase in summer 2025 bookings, in the coming weeks.

Remember, if you travelled with Jet2holidays and received a rain-cheque discount voucher, these can be redeemed at your local travel agent too.

Top-selling destinations based on passenger numbers did not see a shift – Turkey and Tenerife retained their top position, followed closely with cruises departing from Southampton.