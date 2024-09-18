Travel with Katie Butler: Total Travel Ossett celebrates first birthday

We celebrate our first year of looking after the people of Ossett with their holiday requirements. Photo: Scott Merrylees

​Happy birthday to us! It really doesn’t feel like 12 months since we opened, our then second shop, on the high street of Ossett. Yet, this week, we celebrate our first year of looking after the people of Ossett with their holiday requirements, and what an amazing year it has been.

Katie Butler, Total Travel, writes: The support we have received from the community really has been fantastic, and we thank each and every one of our lovely customers for their bookings, recommendations to us, and of course trusting us to book your well-deserved holidays.

Of course, the success is also down to our brilliant team – Emma, Alison, Rachel and Claire, who have been with us from the start. I am so extremely proud of what they have achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Total Travel are also immensely proud of our working relationship/partnership with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, the now UK’s largest tour operator.

We were delighted to hear that Jet2.com scooped its latest award at last week’s Airline Economics Aviation 100 Awards, when the leading leisure airline took home the coveted European Airline of the Year award.

The UK’s third largest airline was presented with the award at a gala dinner during Airline Economics’ Growth Frontiers Conference in London.

Airline Economics is the flagship publication dedicated to the commercial aviation finance and leasing industry, and is owned by Aviation News Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards evening is a special occasion, celebrating the best companies, individuals and transactions in European aviation finance during the past year.

The Aviation 100 Awards are based on the responses of readers, making the awards truly independent.

Ian Doubtfire, Business Development Director at Jet2.com, who collected the award, said: “We are extremely proud of our track record for repeatedly winning prestigious awards, so it is fantastic to be continuing that record through this latest accolade.

"This award is based on the views of individuals who possess an exceptional understanding of the aviation industry, making it recognition that we are truly delighted to have won.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I mentioned previously, that we have once again been invited to the annual Jet2 VIP trade conference, and it was announced last week that the event will be held in Paphos, Cyprus.

The event will be held at the Constantinou Bros Athena Royal Beach Hotel over November 26-29. We can’t wait!

Whilst last week, late deals remained strong, we are definitely starting to see a shift in booking trends, and last week, May 2025 was the top-selling month.

Bucket-list holidays were also in high demand last week, as across our branches we made bookings to Vietnam, Singapore, Dubai World Cup horse racing, Asia cruises and honeymoons in the Caribbean to name a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an independent travel agent we have access to some of the best deals on the market and our Hong Kong and Thailand multi-centre holidays starting at just £1,399pp have also been really popular through our social media channels.

However, despite all of this, Tenerife and Turkey were the top-selling destinations for last week.