Travel with Katie Butler: Winners of the The Globe Travel Awards 2025

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays triumphed at the awards scooping three deserved awards including Best Trade Friendly Brand for the fifth year running. Photo: StockAdobe

​January has certainly ramped up – not only are the calls coming in thick and fast – we are seeing a huge increase in foot-flow through our doors.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Butler, Total Travel, writes: It is a nerve-racking time of year for the industry, and not just for independent travel agents like ourselves but also for airlines and tour operators.

January is expected to be the busiest month for new bookings, it also sets the tone for the year ahead. Industry-wide, the signs are good, the bookings are coming in and call-centres and agents across the UK are buzzing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like any industry, there are many award ceremonies held across the year, and one of my favourites, the Globe Travel Awards, was held this month in London.

The awards are based on thousands of votes from the readers of Travel Weekly, and this year were presented by broadcaster and writer Claudia Winkleman and Travel Weekly Group editor-in-chief Lucy Huxley, and entertainment included performances from Sam Ryder and Rudimental.

Below are a selection of the winners (to name a few):

Best Short-Haul Operator: Jet2holidays, Best UK Holidays Operator: Hoseasons, Best Operator for Activities: Inghams, Best Expedition Cruise Company: HX Hurtigruten, Best Mainstream Cruise Company: Royal Caribbean International, Best Long-Haul Specialist: Wendy Wu Tours, Best Adventure Operator: G Adventures, Best Luxury Cruise Company: Silversea Cruises, Best Rail Company: Rocky Mountaineer, Best Mainstream Touring Company: Newmarket Holidays, Best All-Inclusive Resort Operator: Ikos Resorts, Best Hotel Chain: Constantinou Bros, Best River Cruise Company: Riviera Travel, Best Add-Ons Provider: Holiday Extras, Best Short-Haul Airline: Jet2.com, Best Long-Haul Airline: Virgin Atlantic, Best Trade Friendly Brand: Jet2holidays.

The awards are nominated by members of the travel industry, including travel agents, and we vote accordingly based on the service we ourselves receive, but first and foremost the service that we feel our mutual customers receive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays triumphed at the awards scooping three deserved awards including Best Trade Friendly Brand for the fifth year running.

Alan Cross, director of Travel Agent Relationships at Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to have triumphed at the Travel Weekly Globe Awards, with our trade-friendly approach receiving recognition once again.

"The prestigious ceremony is seen as the Oscars of the travel industry, so to win a hat-trick of awards is an incredible achievement.

"We have an enormous amount of appreciation for the continued support we receive from independent travel agent partners and homeworkers, and we are totally committed to strengthening our relationships in the years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May was the top selling month last week with an 11 per cent share and June was second with a 10.7 per cent share of the bookings. It seems many are wanting to get away as soon as the summer season starts.

Top selling destinations based on passenger numbers were Tenerife, Majorca and Turkey.