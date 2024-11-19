West Yorkshire Mayor announces £2 bus fare will last across region until March 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of West Yorkshire has confirmed that £2 bus fares in the region will continue into the new year, following the announcement of new government investment in buses.

The Department for Transport has confirmed that the West Yorkshire Combined Authority would receive £36.1 million to go towards its ‘Bus Service Improvement Plan’ for the coming year.

This means that the Authority can continue to cap single bus fares in the region at £2, and MCard DaySaver tickets at £5, until the end of March 2025.

An announcement on West Yorkshire’s future bus fares for April 2025-onwards will be made later this week.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “We are committed to keeping bus fares as low and affordable as possible, while investing in protecting the bus network across the region.

"Because we know that in order to deliver on the growth mission we must have a better-connected region.

“Our Mayors fares scheme has helped get more people using buses in West Yorkshire, and I’m pleased to confirm that the £2 fare will be extended until the end of March. We will provide an update on future plans later this week.”

Mayor Brabin introduced Mayor’s Fares in September 2022, with the aim to make travel around the region easier and cheaper and to help people with the cost of living crisis.

This initiative was followed by the Government in January 2023, with the rollout of a £2 national fare.

A full Combined Authority meeting with West Yorkshire leaders will take place on November 29, where bus fares for beyond March 2025 are expected to be set.