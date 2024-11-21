This video More videos

Watch a rare tiger living his best life as the UK cold snap sees his zoo enclosure covered in snow.

Adorable footage shows how an Amur tiger has been making the most of the snow at Whipsnade Zoo, during the UK cold weather snap. Amur tigers have the thickest coat of all subspecies, to make them thrive in the Siberian mountains - meaning Miron - the tiger in the video - is well equipped for the cold weather.

Tigers in the snow at West Midlands Safari Park. | West Midlands Safari Park / SWNS

But other animals have also been enjoying the cold weather, as the West Midlands Wildlife Park was transformed into a Christmas Card-esque wonderland - which their Sumatran Tigers, Zebras and Deer all appeared to thrive in.

Deer pictured in the snowy winter wonderland at West Midlands Wildlife Park | West Midlands Wildlife Park

What is the weather forecast today?

Rain and snow will push into southwest England on Thursday morning, with snow accumulations expected particularly in upland areas, according to the Met Office.

This will move northeast through the day to also affect the south of England and Wales. Elsewhere remaining dry and very cold for the time of year.