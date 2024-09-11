This video More videos

Heart-warming video shows how a non-verbal autistic boy is able to communicate - thanks to his dad’s alphabet tattoo.

The dad of a non-speaking boy with autism has had the alphabet tattooed on his arm so his son can always communicate with him. Heart-warming video (click to play above) shows ten year old Joshie pointing at the letters on his dad’s tattoo, demonstrating how it helps him to express his thoughts.

IPad runs out of charge

Dan Harris, 45, had the £180 tattoo completed on his left forearm two weeks ago after he became concerned that son Joshie, 10, can't always tell him what he wants. Joshie, who was diagnosed with autism when he was two years old, uses an iPad, also known as his 'talker', to communicate his needs using simple words and pictures.

However Dan said the iPad can run out of charge or become damaged or lost which means that Joshie is left without the means to express his feelings. Dan, from Peterborough, Cambs, said: "Joshie comes into my room and touches my arm first thing in the morning to check the tattoo is still there. He's still learning that it's permanent and not going away.

He can spell out my name, his name, or spell out what he means. He'll point out the letters and build a basic sentence of a few words."

He wanted an ice-cream but couldn’t tell us

Dan, who is the founder of the charity Neurodiversity in Business, said Joshie's 'talker' running out of battery was becoming an issue as it was with him all the time. He explained: "Once we were up in Scotland at a beach and the talker had run out of battery. We were really sad at how upset Joshie was - he was desperately trying to tell us what he wanted. When we got home and charged it, he told us he wanted an ice cream but the moment had passed because we’d left."

Dan Harris's tattoo and his daughter Lottie's version. | Dan Harris / SWNS

The alphabet tattoo is another "complimentary" way Joshie can express himself if the iPad becomes lost, damaged or unusable.

Dad met with Keir Starmer

The father-of-two said Joshie's talker can help him "eloquently" communicate his needs while the tattoo is a back-up - and a great way for him to practice his spelling. Dan said: "He tells us he wants 'ice cream' and he can spell it out on my arm. He is beginning to start bringing those letters together to say the word.

Dan was inspired by Joshie to set up the Neurodiversity in Business charity, a group of unpaid volunteers who are looking to transform the life chances of neurodivergent people. As founder, Dan has spoken with prime minister Keir Starmer and been invited to the United Nations in Paris and New York to speak on the issue.