Watch Ant and Dec surprise year five pupils as they join in their financial education lesson.

Ant and Dec surprised pupils and staff when they crashed a lesson at a primary school.

They began their day by delivering breakfasts to the staff room. To the pupils' amazement, Ant and Dec then visited a year five class during a financial education lesson. The TV duo, who are Santander ambassadors, engaged the class with lively questions and even sparked a humorous debate about who the better saver was.

Their visit culminated in an energetic interruption of the school assembly, attended by over 400 pupils and staff members. Ant and Dec captured a memorable selfie with the entire school.

The TV presenters visited St Michael's Primary School in Southfields, south London, in recognition of the school leading the charge in teaching financial education.

The event marked the one-year anniversary of the Financial Education Recognition Scheme launched by Santander and Twinkl. St Michael’s was one of the first schools to sign up to the scheme, which calls on schools to commit to teaching pupils a minimum of six hours of financial education each academic year - to help them grow into financially confident adults and ease anxiety about money.