Moment BMW driver caught speeding at 140mph tells police: "I wouldn't say it was dangerous"
Shocking bodycam footage (click to play above) shows what happened when Louis Hayes was pulled over by police, after being clocked driving 140mph. 30-year-old Hayes tells the cop that he didn’t realise how fast he was driving - but then adds: “I wouldn’t say it was dangerous” to drive at double the speed limit.
When arrested for dangerous driving, he not only claimed that he thought he had been doing “80 or 90”, but also that driving at twice the motorway speed limit was “careless, but not dangerous”. 30-year-old Hayes has since appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, and must pass an extended driving test before he can get his license back.
He was also ordered to pay £199 in costs and must complete 80 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. A police spokesperson said: “We don’t need to remind you of the destruction that can be caused by a collision at that speed. We know that some people don’t seem to approve of us enforcing traffic laws, but for as long as there are drivers putting other people’s lives in danger, we’re going to keep doing it. Just slow down.”
