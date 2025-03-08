Footage shows the moving moment Maurice Haynes walked his daughter Hannah down the aisle, after St Giles Hospice staff helped her to organise the ceremony.

A bride planned her wedding in less than 24 hours so her dad could walk her down the aisle.

Maurice Haynes, 69, is currently being cared for at St Giles Hospice in Whittington, Shropshire, after he was diagnosed with terminal tonsil cancer in October 2024.

Maurice’s daughter Hannah Haynes, 29, wanted him to be present at her upcoming wedding and knew he had always wanted to walk her down the aisle.

With the help of hospice staff, Hannah and her partner, Josh, also 29, organised the special day in less than 24 hours.

Carers transformed the hospice's chapel into a beautiful wedding venue - complete with bunting and candles - and Hannah managed to secure a wedding dress on the morning of the ceremony.

Just hours later, on February 18, Maurice, from Cannock, Staffordshire, walked Hannah down the aisle.

Hannah said: "What St Giles have done for my dad is unbelievable.

"He was unsure about coming to a hospice to start with, but now he is here, he is comfortable and likes the environment he is in.

"Having our wedding in a hospice wasn’t the norm, however having dad there to walk down the aisle, it didn’t matter where I was getting married, so long as he was there."

Leon Ratcliffe, interim director of clinical services at St Giles Hospice, said: "It was such an honour to help create a very special moment for Maurice, Hannah, and their family.

"Hannah was determined that her father would be part of her wedding day, and we were delighted to assist in making that happen.

"We wish Hannah and Joshua a long and happy marriage and thank them for allowing us to be a part of such a memorable occasion.”