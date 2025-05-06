I had £1.1k eyelid surgery for my wedding - it's "worth every penny"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bride-to-be who wants to look perfect on her big day had surgery to remove saggy skin from her eyelids costing £1.1k and says it was "worth every penny".

Self-conscious Kayley Abbott, 36, flew to Kaunas, Lithuania, March 13 2025, to have upper blepharoplasty surgery - removing part of her eyelids' skin to prevent "hooded eyes".

She had a nose job at the same time - with the three-hour long procedures costing £4,350 in total. Kayley has found that people have said she looks "more awake" since her surgery seven weeks ago.

Now full of confidence, she can’t wait to tie the knot with fiancé, Simon Novakovic, 37, an operations director, September 9 2025.

Kayley, a self-employed beautician, from Chesterfield, said: "It sounds dramatic, but it really has changed my life. It's really changed how I feel about myself in such a positive way.

"Everyone I saw said 'your eyes look insanely better, you look more awake and younger'. I was immediately happy as soon as the swelling subsided”.

Kayley initially came across the surgery when her mum was looking into having the procedure, and then got a personalised quote from Fi Clinica.

She said: "I'm 36 now and I've tried Botox probably since I was 32 and it never helped. Over the last 18 months it's worsened to the point it was affecting being able to wear mascara.

“It would just smudge and any makeup I put on my eyelids would just transfer and end up looking a mess really. I'm getting married later this year so decided I wanted it doing for my wedding."

Kayley said the price "was a factor" as to why she chose to go abroad for her surgeries.

"I got a slight discount because I was having two-in-one," she said. "Normally you would pay £1,190 for your eyelid surgery and I paid £1,100. It's been something that's bothered me for a while now, so I just saved for it."

Kayley stayed overnight at Fi Clinica in Kaunas and stayed in an apartment for a few days before and after her surgery, whilst she waited to be fit to fly home to the UK.