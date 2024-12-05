Caught on camera: Knife-wielding thug threatens to kill a police officer

This video More videos

Watch the moment a knife-wielding thug threatens to kill a police officer.

Body-worn video (click to play above) captures the moment when a thug carrying two knives threatens to kill a cop.

In the clip, Aaron Muxlow, 34, is seen running from officers after they went to a domestic abuse call-out, where Muxlow had pulled a video doorbell off a wall and was being aggressive.

When police catch up with Muxlow, he is seen pulling a large kitchen knife from his waistband and threatening to ‘kill’ the cop.

He ran off and said he would “kill” the officer who was following from a distance, waiting for firearms officers to arrive.

Muxlow was eventually arrested by armed officers outside a medical centre in Pippin Drive at about 2.30pm the same day.

On Thursday (28 November), at Cambridge Crown Court, Muxlow, of no fixed address, was jailed for two years, having pleaded guilty to criminal damage, possession of a knife in a public place, threats to kill and possession of cannabis.

PC Baugh said: "Muxlow is a violent individual who shamefully threatened my colleague with a knife. This highlights the dangers officers can face daily.

"Cambridgeshire police will continue working with partner agencies and local communities to remove knives and drugs from the streets. We encourage people to report any concerns they have about anyone carrying weapons and drugs in their communities.”

Anyone with information or concerns about someone who carries a weapon can report to police online.