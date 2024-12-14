Caught on Ring Doorbell: Moment bin man misses Christmas treat - and dumps it in lorry by mistake
Kind-hearted Claire Woodhall had left a box of Cadbury’s Heroes on top of her green glass recycling box for one lucky employee to tuck into this Christmas.
Ring doorbell footage (click to play above) captured the moment the worker, dressed from head to toe in orange high-viz gear walked towards her doorstep and hauled her green box off the pavement and made his way to the dust cart.
After first tipping in the contents of a blue recycling bin, the worker can be seen chucking the contents of the green box – chocolates and all – into the back of the truck in Victoria Road – and seconds later the festive goodie box is crushed.
Sharing the clip, Claire said: “Put a plastic bag of Heroes in the 'glass only' green box hoping the bin men would notice it...”
