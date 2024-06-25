This video More videos

Heartwarming video shows the moment a woman proposes to the love of her life during a Taylor Swift concert during the UK Eras tour - and she says yes!

The joyous moment when a couple got engaged during a Taylor Swift concert was all captured on video by an audience member.

The romantic clip shows a woman dancing during the Edinburgh show, when she turns around and finds the love of her life on one knee.

