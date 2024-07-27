Family's "emotional turmoil" as creepy footage captures burglar sneaking into home as children slept upstairs

By Lucinda Herbert, Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Jul 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2024, 05:00 BST
Chilling CCTV footage shows the moments when a burglar crept in and out of a home - forcing his way in through a window - while children slept upstairs.

The crook was caught on the home CCTV system climbing in into the house before leaving with two bags, one which contained a laptop, Samsung tablet and various tools, the other containing children’s items including clothing, toys and emergency medication.

Forced open a window

Chilling footage (click to view above) shows Wayne McKie, 46, before and after he forced open a ground-floor window of a house in Peterborough. Police immediately recognised McKie from the CCTV, having dealt with him for similar offences in the past.

On 26 June McKie was spotted in Deeping St James by one of the team’s sergeants who was off duty, so immediately contacted his colleagues who found and arrested McKie in Lincoln Road, Northborough.

Wayne McKie, 46, jailed for burglaryWayne McKie, 46, jailed for burglary
Wayne McKie, 46, jailed for burglary | Cambs Police

Victims feel ‘unsafe in their own home’

McKie, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday where he admitted a charge of burglary including theft and was sentenced to a year and ten months in prison.

Detective Constable Matt Reed, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the sentence and said: “The effect McKie’s actions have had on the victims cannot be underestimated – understandably they have been left in what they have described as ‘emotional turmoil’ and feeling unsafe in their own home, no one should ever be made to feel this way.”

