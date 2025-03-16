This video More videos

A dog loving beauty queen is fighting for an end to cruel puppy farms, after qualifying for the Miss England pageant.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch as dog-loving Victoria Quinlan took the stage (click to play above), ahead of being crowned the new Miss Manchester 2025 at a glitzy pageant.

Victoria Quinlan wins the title of Miss Manchester 2025 at beauty pageant. | Lucinda Herbert

The 27 year old dog groomer was awarded the title, as well as achieving the ‘Best In Interview’ category after being quizzed by the panel of judges - including the current Miss England, Mila Magee. The video above shows Victoria taking part in a runway fashion show for Deville Dresses, as well as some of the highlights of her evening at the pageant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Quinlan being awarded 'Best In Interview' at the Miss Manchester pageant. | Lucinda Herbert

Victoria, who co-owns a grooming salon, has been campaigning for an end to dogs being used in animal testing - and has been using the run-up to the Miss Manchester pageant to raise awareness of this issue. Miss Cheshire and Miss Lancashire were also crowned on the same night.

Victoria Quinlan during a runway show for Deville Dresses, one of the rounds in the Miss Manchester pageant. | Lucinda Herbert

Victoria will join Tabitha Bennett (Miss Lancashire) and Manchester Bomb attack survivor, Modellē Hughes (Miss Cheshire) on the road to Miss England later in 2025.

Miss England went make-up free

The contestants were judged by a panel of experts in the pageant world - including Milla Magee, the current Miss England who decided to go make-up free on International Women's Day, amidst her pageant duties was seen as a powerful statement by other women attending a glamorous pageant event in the North West of England.

Miss England 2024 Milla Magee went Make-up free when she judged the Miss Manchester pageant | Lucinda Herbert

Traveling all the way from Newquay to Manchester for the final of Miss Manchester, Cheshire & Lancashire at Vermilion , make up free Milla said "We should all feel empowered with or without makeup and free to make choices without pressure to conform.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dog groomer, Victoria Quinlan, 27, went on to win the Miss Manchester title | Lucinda Herbert

Aerospace engineer, Jessica Gagen, also took time out from her busy work schedule in London to support the pageant by judging the competition which has been running as a Miss England heat in Manchester for over 20 years. Miss Lancashire was the first beauty title Jessica won before winning patented titles Miss England , Miss United Kingdom & Miss World Europe at the 71st Miss World.

Winners - Tabitha Bennett, Victoria Quinlan and Modelle Lee | Lucinda Herbert

‘Celebration’ of North West women

The winner of the public vote was Olivia Hall (26) a marketing & advertising manager & a wildcard was elected by the Miss England team as Millie Suiter (20) who works in a dementia care home. Both ladies are going forward to the Miss England semi final on 3rd October at the Grand Station Wolverhampton .

Miss Manchester 2024, Vanessa Tendo Naddamba, on the stage at Vermillion | Lucinda Herbert

Director of Miss England, Angie Beasley, attend the event as a guest. She said: "The event was a celebration of beauty and achievements of women in the North West of England.

Miss Manchester contestants model Deville Dresses in a dazzling runway show | Lucinda Herbert

I met up with beauty queens I haven't seen for 30 years I personally competed with in pageants back in the 80s! Milla's dedication to the make up free round is commendable, and I'd like to thank Sean Maloney for organising the event and bringing many women from all walks of life together on this special day.”