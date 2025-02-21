This video More videos

Footage shows the devastating blaze that killed a couple and their dogs, as firefighters recall their heroic efforts to save them from horrific e-bike fire.

Video (click to play above) shows how a blaze - which was caused by an e-bike battery - ripped through a house, killing a couple and their two dogs. The video has been released to educate people on the dangers of cheap e-bike batteries.

Natasha Johnson-Mall, 27, and her boyfriend Karlo Bogdan, 24, "didn't have a chance" to escape when the blaze roared through their maisonette in Stoke Aldermoor, Coventry.

An e-bike was in the corridor of the home. The battery ignited in the early hours of November 8, causing a fast-developing fire which firefighters said could only flow straight up the stairs and into the bedroom, through an open door.

‘I couldn’t see the house through the smoke’

Dell Haughton, a firefighter who attended the blaze said it was "one of the worst" he'd ever seen, and on approach, he couldn't even see the house which was on fire because the smoke was so thick.

The Coppice in Coventry, West Midlands, November 8, 2024, where a house fire broke out, killing two people in the early hours of this morning. | Joseph Walshe / SWNS

"The intensity and the heat was very, very hot," he said.

"It's one of the hottest incidents I've ever been in. Everything was on fire. All the steps were on fire. All the walls were on fire. All the ceiling was on fire. All the doors were on fire."

‘One of the worst fires I’ve seen in 21 years’

Talking of entering the bedroom, and seeing the two dogs, he added: "I've seen some bad incidents in my 21 years, but this is without doubt one of the worst I've ever seen. It was horrible."

An inquest concluded their deaths were accidental.

West Midlands Fire Service has released a film urging the public to take care of e-bikes.

The service said he couple were unable to escape, and despite the best efforts crews, the couple, and dogs Tyagi and Medusa were pronounced dead at the scene.

The burnt out remains of Natasha Johnson-Mall and Karlo Bogdan's home. | West Midlands Fire Service /SWNS

"The world has lost a truly precious person—uniquely thoughtful and beautiful in every way," said Natasha’s sister, Ehsia. “I’ll never be the same, and I’ll never look at life the same.

Don’t buy cheap e-bikes

"Unless you can afford to purchase an e-bike that has undergone rigorous testing and safety checks, do not buy one."

West Midlands Fire Service has seen a 50% rise in e-bike and lithium-ion related battery fires in last two years.

Assistant chief fire officer Richard Stanton urged action.

"It’s tragic that Natasha and Karlo lost their lives," he said.

"Their families have shown incredible courage and compassion by speaking out in our video, hoping others might learn from this heartbreaking incident.

“The rapid escalation of fires involving lithium-ion batteries poses a serious risk. Without proper precautions, these fires can devastate homes and lives within minutes.”