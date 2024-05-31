Moment groom surprises bride with penguin ring bearer at wedding captured in incredible footage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Incredible video footage shows the moment a groom surprised his bride on their wedding day with a penguin ring bearer.
Joe Keilty, 36, invited four special feathered guests when he tied the knot with his partner, Kerri Parry, 38, on May 5.
Penguin-obsessed Kerri was over-the-moon when she first spotted one of the birds waddling down the aisle after their best man, Daniel Welch, 36.
Daniel and groomsman, Craig Hindley-Poppitt, 34, had pretended the rings had been lost and ran out of the ceremony. They returned with a bucket of fish and a penguin in tow - which waddled down the aisle with the rings on a pink ribbon tied around its neck. The penguin waited patiently throughout the rest of the ceremony before joining the guests for the photos.
Joe paid around £2,000 to hire the birds for the wedding, held at Old Palace, in Chester, Cheshire, from a company called Amazing Animals.
Kerri, a nurse, from the Wirral, Merseyside, said: "I was so shocked and amazed. It would have been a perfect day anyhow but the penguins just topped it off. I've always loved penguins - I just find them really fascinating. Joe is really good at surprises - I had no idea until I saw the penguin carrying the rings.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.