Chilling footage shows the moment a gunman opened fire with a sawn-off shotgun at a retail park - blasting one man in the leg.

Horrifying video captured the moment when the gunman fired the deadly weapon towards his victim in a car park. Saabir Mohamed, 26, can be seen jumping from a Ford Kuga before he opened fire.

Injured man taken to hospital

The injured man was dropped off in an Audi at Birmingham's City Hospital with gunshot wounds to his lower leg and foot and staff there alerted police. The victim refused to talk to officers about what had happened but CCTV was able to track the Audi back to the scene of the shooting at Cape Hill Retail Park in Smethwick, West Mids.

Tyjon Cogger & Saabir Mohamed pull into the car park where Saabir Mohamed opens fire with a sawn-off shotgun. | West Midlands Police / SWNS

CCTV footage shows the vehicle entering the car park along with a second vehicle on the evening of October 23 last year. Shortly after, the Ford Kuga, driven by Tyjon Cogger, 22, arrived on the scene.

He fired the sawn-off shotgun twice

West Midlands Police said it had been travelling around the area with no obvious destination and it's believed the occupants had been looking for the victim and his associates. Mohamed is then seen on CCTV getting out of the car and firing the sawn-off shotgun twice before the Kuga drove away from the scene.

Detectives were able to identify and arrest the pair from trawling hours of CCTV and studying telecommunications data. Dramatic body-cam footage shows the moment Mohamed and Cogger were both arrested at gunpoint with green laser dots trained on their bodies.

Found guilty

Cogger, of Dudley, West Mids., and Mohamed, of Smethwick, have now been found guilty of firearms offences and will be sentenced on October 3.

