Watch the hilarious moment a man falls 8ft after using his body weight to rip off an ivy branch while doing the gardening.

Funny footage captures the moment a man fell from a house wall while trying to remove some creeping ivy. Tyla Shellard, 21, was trying to remove the ivy weeds from the side of the house on May 21, 2024 when he fell from the branch after using his body weight to pull it down.