A mum who watched her partner die in a tragic jet ski accident while holding their four-month-old daughter has shared an emotional video, four years after his death.

Ali Watson, 28, was on a boat trip with friends when he went out on a jet ski - but tragically died after colliding with the instructor. His partner, Charlotte Lescott, 31, was watching on, with their newborn daughter Soulie, as he died instantly in the freak accident, on December 6, 2020.

Charlotte was broken and struggled to keep going for Soulie when she found out their life insurance policy wasn't active. Now she raises awareness to make sure others are financially aware and to keep Ali's memory alive.

Charlotte, a content creator, from Birmingham said: "I was holding the baby on the boat and witnessed it. The last thing I said was 'be safe, I love you'.

Charlotte and Ali, who met in 2018, had moved to Dubai for ‘a better life’, but the bereaved woman says her ‘world stopped spinning the moment Ali died’.

She said: "Even when I saw the crash I didn't think the worst. I thought he'd have a broken leg. Death doesn't go through your mind. I just felt my whole world had collapsed.”

Charlotte had to grieve while sorting out all the paperwork and discovered they didn't have a life insurance policy. "Me and my baby had literally nothing. I was embarrassed to ask family. I didn't want to say 'can you help me financially?'”