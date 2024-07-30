This video More videos

Watch as the Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed an airport’s departure lounge with orange paint, covering passenger information boards, as travellers gasp in shock.

The group say two protesters sprayed a hallway and departure boards with orange paint in Heathrow’s Terminal 5 at around 8:35am this morning (July 30). Police arrived on scene shortly after and cordoned off the area. Just stop Oil say the protesters were taken to a police van at around 8:50am.

Just Stop oil say they want governments to create a fossil fuel treaty to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

One of the protesters said:

“Repression and prison time will not stop people stepping up to defend our families and communities. We have to put a stop to oil and gas. If we want to protect life and what we love, we need a treaty to Just Stop Oil by 2030.”

The Met Police said: