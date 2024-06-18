Knife crime: Chilling CCTV shows 'remorseless' knife-obsessed teen killer riding stolen bike
The horrific actions of the knife-obsessed teen were captured on CCTV, and in a phone video clip. In the video, Elijah Gookol-Mely can be seen carrying a bag which appears to contain weapons, after he stabbed his victim and pushed him into a canal before stealing his bike and riding off.
Victor Lee, from North Acton, was described by his family as shy, introspective, easily manipulated and at risk of being exploited by others. Detectives established that robbery was the motive for the brutal attack with Gookol-Mely stealing Victor’s bike and his rucksack, which officers believe contained a number of knives.
Victor had met his killer having developed an interest in buying weapons online which he wished to sell for profit. Officers believe that Victor did not fully understand the harm that others could cause with the weapons that he appeared to enjoy trading. Evidence showed that the 17 year old had bought a crossbow online in the days before he was killed, and seems to have sold this to his killer, via Snapchat, on the day of his murder.
Elijah Gookol-Mely, 18, of Australia Road, W12 was found guilty by a majority verdict on Monday, 17 June of murdering Victor and robbing him following a trial at the Old Bailey. He will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, 19 July. Two other teenagers, aged 14 and 15 at the time of the attack, were found not guilty of murder and robbery following the conclusion of the trial. Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, the senior investigating officer who led the investigation, said: “I would like the focus today to be on the tragedy that Victor’s family have suffered and on the part that young people being able to easily buy knives and other weapons played in his death. Victor was a young man who was not directly involved with gangs or criminality.”
A notebook was recovered from Gookol-Mely’s prison cell in December 2023, while he was on remand awaiting trial. The court heard that this contained some handwritten verses, starting: “Everyone on at the 8pm news, ITV, Sky, BBC; Broadcasting the stabbing I done. The people that knew me changed their views. I tried my best to leave no clues. My door got boomed my mum’s confused. No I don’t feel sorry.’ A later verses includes the lines: “On the phone I’m saying I’m innocent; hop of (sic) the call then laugh in my cell. Aye officer no I didn’t kill him; just stabbed him sent him heaven or hell.”
