Shocking video shows wrecked £230k hired Lamborghini abandoned after driver allegedly crashed and fled
Video shows a wrecked £230k supercar abandoned on the pavement after the driver who hired it allegedly ‘crashed into a pole and fled’.
In the footage, filmed by a passing car, a crashed Lamborghini Huracán with a pole through its bonnet sits on the side of the road, with a group of shocked onlookers standing nearby. There is significant damage to the vehicle - with the smash with the pole creating a huge dent in the car’s bonnet.
A bystander, who is a Lamborghini fan, said he was "heartbroken" to see the damage caused to the supercar.
The incident happened on Wapping High Street in London on July 19. Police confirmed that the Lamborghini was hired, that no injuries were reported and they are conducting enquiries to locate the driver.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "This was a hire car. There was no reported injury. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver."
