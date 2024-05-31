“I was stabbed four times in a violent street robbery - now I’m walking the entire UK coastline with my dog”
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man is walking the entire UK coastline, a journey of 11,023 miles, with his pet dog.
Martyn Green, 37, began his mammoth trek on March 8 and has walked 696 miles in the 83 days since.
Martyn, who is currently in Gillingham, Essex, started his endeavour after he suffered serious injuries in a violent street robbery. Martyn was stabbed four times by two men in December 2021. The incident left him shaken up and he became isolated.
Two years later, Martyn has set himself the challenge to walk the entire UK coastline with his three-year-old Collie mix, Rolo. He hopes Rolo will become the first dog to walk the entire UK coast.
Martyn has used savings to fund the trip as well as money he made from selling all his belongings. He also said the kindness of strangers has really made a difference.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.