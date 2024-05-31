“I was stabbed four times in a violent street robbery - now I’m walking the entire UK coastline with my dog”

By Jessica Martin
Published 31st May 2024, 15:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Watch Martyn discussing the help he has received from strangers, as Collie mix Rolo enjoys the open fields and hills.

A man is walking the entire UK coastline, a journey of 11,023 miles, with his pet dog.

Martyn Green, 37, began his mammoth trek on March 8 and has walked 696 miles in the 83 days since.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martyn, who is currently in Gillingham, Essex, started his endeavour after he suffered serious injuries in a violent street robbery. Martyn was stabbed four times by two men in December 2021. The incident left him shaken up and he became isolated.

Two years later, Martyn has set himself the challenge to walk the entire UK coastline with his three-year-old Collie mix, Rolo. He hopes Rolo will become the first dog to walk the entire UK coast.

Man walking UK coastline with his dog after being stabbed.Man walking UK coastline with his dog after being stabbed.
Man walking UK coastline with his dog after being stabbed.

Martyn has used savings to fund the trip as well as money he made from selling all his belongings. He also said the kindness of strangers has really made a difference.

Martyn, from Torquay, Devon said: "Whether it's people paying for a coffee on my link.tree or a passerby advising me on the best spot to walk through. I wouldn't have gotten to where I am now without people's kindness."

Related topics:EssexDevonTorquayGillingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.