Massive Peaky Blinders mural appears at Steven Knight's Studios

By Emma Walker, Lucinda Herbert
Published 11th Jan 2025, 09:40 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2025, 09:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Video shows a stunning Peaky Blinders mural that has almost been completed by a street artist.

Video (click to play above) shows a new mural that has almost been completed, on the side of Steven Knight’s Digbeth Loc Studios where part of the new Peaky Blinders movie is being filmed. The mural, which is almost finished shows Peaky Blinders character Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy of course, on the side of the studio wall.

It’s been designed and created by the artist Mr Murals.

Mr Murals shared this before and after - what do you think?Mr Murals shared this before and after - what do you think?
Mr Murals shared this before and after - what do you think? | Mr Murals

He took to his Facebook page to share the image, saying: “Before and After* (*nearly finished) photos of my recent Peaky Blinders Mural for Digbeth Loc Studio’s.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Production on the Peaky feature film got under way the end of last month at the studio. The studio opened in Digbeth last year and it is hoped to grow the local production industry by bringing jobs and industry focus.

Oscar winner Murphy returns as the Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby for the Netflix film, with Irish star Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth and Rebecca Ferguson also set to feature.

Related topics:Peaky BlindersBirminghamDigbethFilmNetflix

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice