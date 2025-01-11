Massive Peaky Blinders mural appears at Steven Knight's Studios
Video (click to play above) shows a new mural that has almost been completed, on the side of Steven Knight’s Digbeth Loc Studios where part of the new Peaky Blinders movie is being filmed. The mural, which is almost finished shows Peaky Blinders character Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy of course, on the side of the studio wall.
It’s been designed and created by the artist Mr Murals.
He took to his Facebook page to share the image, saying: “Before and After* (*nearly finished) photos of my recent Peaky Blinders Mural for Digbeth Loc Studio’s.”
Production on the Peaky feature film got under way the end of last month at the studio. The studio opened in Digbeth last year and it is hoped to grow the local production industry by bringing jobs and industry focus.
Oscar winner Murphy returns as the Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby for the Netflix film, with Irish star Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth and Rebecca Ferguson also set to feature.
