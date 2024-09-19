This video More videos

Take a look inside this stunning £2m Devon mansion up for grabs in the latest Omaze Million Pound House prize draw, in a spectacular video property tour.

A video tour (click to play above) shows what you could win with the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw - a stunning £2m mansion in Devon. One lucky person is guaranteed to win the luxurious contemporary, four-bedroom house near the picturesque coastal town of Exmouth, complete with spectacular panoramic views of the surrounding scenery and coastline, a guest annexe as well as a heated swimming pool.

Modern architecture and breathtaking views

The house, which can be seen in the above video, is a magnificent example of modern architecture. It has been meticulously designed to celebrate the surrounding landscape - with full-height windows running the full length of the property, offering breathtaking views of the Devonshire countryside from almost every room - whilst also allowing natural light to pour in and fill the entire home.

The 4,200 square feet property combines elegant styling with high-quality, bespoke fittings and modern day conveniences. It features sleek architectural lines and an open-concept design that seamlessly merges indoor and outdoor living.

Manicured gardens and high spec kitchen

It has an impressive atrium with a skylight overhead to provide a fantastic sense of space and light, along with sliding glass doors below that open onto the manicured rear gardens. The well-proportioned kitchen and breakfast room also features sliding glass doors to the gardens and includes a large central island with a breakfast bar and Corian worktops, chic fitted units and integrated Siemens appliances.

Upstairs, the spacious landing provides a seating area that leads off into three beautifully appointed double bedrooms. These include the generous main bedroom complete with dressing room and en suite bathroom. This first floor also has a family bathroom with a separate walk-in shower.

Swimming pool

The southeast-facing garden to the rear includes an elevated terrace, swimming pool, an area of lawn and far-reaching views across the surrounding fields and out to sea. At the front of the property there is a driveway with ample parking space and access to an integrated garage.

Live mortgage-free

The property comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. The Grand Prize Winner is also given a whopping £250,000 in cash to help them settle in - and can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it whenever they wish to become a cash multi-millionaire.

As well as making its Grand Prize Winner a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Devon, will raise money for Campaign Against Living Miserably - CALM. The Omaze partnership is backed by comedian and CALM patron, Romesh Ranganathan.

Romesh said: “I’m thrilled that CALM is partnering with Omaze. People may look at me as 'that comedian on the TV' but I know firsthand what it’s like to lose a close mate to suicide and also to really struggle with suicidal thoughts. And I know I’m far from the only one - one in five of us will have suicidal thoughts.

“That's a huge number and it’s why, as CALM Patron, I know being involved in the Omaze House Draw is so important. Not only will it mean more people know that CALM is there for them, but it will also help fund their life-saving helpline, so CALM can be there for people when they need it the most."

Omaze has guaranteed CALM a minimum donation of £1 million from the partnership.

How can I enter the Omaze Devon prize draw?