Police chase man through stinging nettles after discovering cannabis farm
Watch the moment neighbourhood police officers run through a field of stingy nettles after a man flees during a cannabis farm raid.
Bodycam footage shows police officers chasing through a field of nettles on foot, after a man ran away during a cannabis farm raid.
Neighbourhood police officers in Cambridgeshire sped after the suspect who tried to escape through a patch of the stinging weeds, on 20 May, 2024. Two men were arrested during the ‘sting’ operation.
Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police wrote: “Kudos to these officers who successfully arrested the two men *Adds dock leaf to the PPE kit”.”
