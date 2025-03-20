Dramatic moment brave police officer tackles knifeman - suffers two-inch slash wound
Footage shows the moment a police officer chases and tackles a knifeman, who violently thrust the blade towards him causing a two-inch slash wound.
Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment a courageous police officer tackled a knifeman.
The Met Police say Sergeant Jack Taylor chased the man, who violently thrust the blade towards him causing a two-inch slash wound.
They added that despite being injured, Sergeant Taylor pursued and arrested the man before he could hurt anyone else.
The incident happened in London in 2023.
