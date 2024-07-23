Look inside incredible £4.5m Cornwall coastal home with panoramic sea views up for grabs in Omaze prize draw
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
A stunning £4.5m Cornwall coastal house with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a heated pool and a sun terrace with panoramic sea views is up for grabs in Omaze’s latest prize draw.
For the lucky winner, there’s no stamp duty, mortgage or conveyancing fees to pay. The incredible property comes with furnishings included, plus an incredible £250,000 in cash. The winner can either move into the home, or are free to rent it out or sell-up.
The spectacular property is situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, near the golden sands of Maenporth beach and the vibrant harbour town of Falmouth.
Entrants of Omaze’s Cornwall House Draw will be supporting the RSPB, with the draw guaranteed to raise a minimum of £1,000,000 for the charity. Entries to the competition start at £10 for 15 entries, £25 for 40 entries. £50 for 85 entries and £150 for 320 entries.
