Red Arrows: Behind-the-scenes as aircraft pilots prepare for Armed Forces Day flyovers

By Shannon Weir, Lucinda Herbert
Published 13th Mar 2024, 10:55 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2024, 11:20 BST
We went behind-the-scenes with the Red Arrows as they prepare for their 60th anniversary ‘Diamond’ aerobatic display flyovers.

An exclusive 12-minute feature film takes you behind the scenes of the Red Arrows as they launched their 60th anniversary season with a special display above the skies of RAF Waddington.

Watch spectacular footage of the aerobatic display team in action, as Officer Commanding Wg Cdr Adam Collins tells Iain Lynn that they will perform ‘manoeuvres that haven’t been seen in over 20 years’ for the 2024 flyovers.

The vibrant occasion gathered an audience, with the local community wanting a glimpse of the action. 

The flight featured a classic Folland Gnat alongside the modern red Hawks. The old RAF training plane has a special place in Red Arrows history, flown by them from 1963 to 1965 when the team were previously known as the Yellow Jacks. 

The skies above Southsea were turned red and blue as the Red Arrows performed their spectacular display for Armed Forces Day on Saturday.Pictured - The Red ArrowsPhotos by Alex ShuteThe skies above Southsea were turned red and blue as the Red Arrows performed their spectacular display for Armed Forces Day on Saturday.Pictured - The Red ArrowsPhotos by Alex Shute
The skies above Southsea were turned red and blue as the Red Arrows performed their spectacular display for Armed Forces Day on Saturday.Pictured - The Red ArrowsPhotos by Alex Shute

Sqn Lrd Chris McCann, also known as Red Arrows pilot ‘Red 2’ said: “There’s lots of exciting things to look forward to this year, back to a nine-ship aircraft, a full display season in the UK and an overseas tour in Canada at the end of the year.”

